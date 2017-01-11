A 19th century train station in St. Martins is in ruins from Bay of Fundy waves at high tide on Wednesday.

Residents of the village looked on as the old building, now privately owned, tipped toward the ocean.

Stephen Proctor has lived in St. Martins most of his life and said today's weather brought locals out of their homes to watch the powerful waves.

"I ain't seen nothing like that for a long time," he said.

Proctor and his wife Darlene were out looking at the storm when they walked down to Beach Street and saw the damage being done to the building.

"Once we started down we seen the building was tipped over," he said. "It's a shame because it's been there for a hundred-some years."

Stephen Proctor posted this old photo of the St. Martins train station, which was in operation for over 50 years. (Stephen Proctor, Darlene Cannon Proctor/Facebook)

The building was an operating train station of the Hampton to St. Martin Railway from the late 1870s until 1940.

Proctor doesn't remember it in operation, but says his 95-year-old mother, who has spent her life in St. Martins, does.

"I'm going to take her down later," he said. "It was raining hard and she didn't want to go out at the time."

Rough waves tear apart old train station on St. Martins' Beach Street Wednesday. (Stephen Proctor, Darlene Common Proctor/Facebook)

Proctor says many others were down looking at the damage, including members of the fire department who were making sure no one got too close.

The weather forecast tomorrow predicts more high winds and with another full moon, tides will be high.