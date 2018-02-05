The urgent care centre at St. Joseph's Hospital in Saint John has been temporarily closed.

Horizon Health Network announced the closure early Monday.

Stephanie Neilson-Levesque, a spokesperson for Horizon, said a fire alarm was activated at 3:05 a.m. at the centre.

"The cause was a burnt motor in a ceiling exhaust fan located in the registration area of the Urgent Care Centre," she said in an emailed statement to CBC News.

The centre, which offers care for people of all ages who have non-life-threatening illnesses or injuries, is expected to reopen on Tuesday.

Neilson-Levesque said all patients are urged to see their family doctor or after-hours clinics or to call telecare at 811.

If there's an emergency, she advises patients to go to the Saint John Regional Hospital.