Saint John calls itself the Port City — but it's also the mouth of the St. John River system.

The Wəlastəkw / St. John River Summit, hosted in Saint John today through Saturday by the World Wildlife Fund and the Atlantic Coast Action Program, is intended to showcase what's happening in the massive watershed that forms part of two provinces and a U.S. state and spans many municipalities and an international border.

Discussion topics will include climate change, pollution, and the overall health of the river, said Simon Mitchell, a senior specialist for fresh water with World Wildlife Fund-Canada.

Posts mark how high the St. John River rose in years past during flooding. Climate change, river health and other issues facing the watershed will be up for discussion at the Wəlastəkw/ St. John River Summit this week in Saint John. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

"The St. John River has a unique, rich history and it's also had its challenges over the years," Mitchell said. "Given its multi-jurisdictional nature, the fact that it's in New Brunswick, Quebec and Maine, presents some unique challenges from a river health management perspective."

The fragmentation of the river by human activities, non-point source pollution, and climate change are "all things we have to be prepared to deal with at multiple levels moving forward," said Mitchell.

Pollution, climate change

Graeme Stewart-Robertson of ACAP Saint John agrees.

"This is a fairly rural province," he said, "so we have agricultural runoff, resource extraction runoff, historical contamination, dam barriers like Mactaquac, and then individual management challenges that exist in smaller watersheds, like Oromocto or the Tobique right down to individual landowners."

While the overall health of the river is good, and "most people would tell you that it has improved over the last 20 or 30 years," according to Mitchell, there's still an opportunity for improvement.

Irving Pulp and Paper in Saint John is located on the St. John River. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

The summit is a chance to "talk not only about the good works going on, but about the challenges and how we can better communicate and learn from one another," Stewart-Robertson said.

The summit is being held at various venues in Greater Saint John in co-operation with the Maliseet Nation Conservation Council.

Environmental trade fair, workshops

Activities kick off Thursday with local high school students doing water-quality sampling at Fallsview Park.

On Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., an environmental trade fair will be held in the Market Square featuring displays from 16 watershed groups — from smaller groups like the Nashwaak Watershed Association to large ones like Port Saint John.

From from 9 a.m to 12 p.m. Saturday, the World Wildlife Fund and the Atlantic Coast Action Program will be leading members of the public in planting more than 650 native plant and shrub species at Seaside Park in collaboration with Tree Canada.

The weekend will feature panel discussions, workshops and hands-on opportunities to get involved in conservation efforts.

A goal of the summit, according to Mitchell, is to bring together a wide range of people with ties to the river.

"It's through making those connections that people care more about fresh water," he said.

"The summit is an opportunity for people to learn, discuss, share and experience the river."