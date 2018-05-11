Fredericton area falls below flood stage as water levels recede across province

Water levels near Fredericton have now dropped below the flood stage, two weeks after the floods that devastated parts of New Brunswick began.

This comes as the federal government confirms it will provide support, including help from the military, to New Brunswick's flood relief effort.

Water levels along the river were at 6.46 metres above sea level early Friday morning in the Fredericton area, just below the flood level, according to real-time data provided by the federal government.

Near Saint John, water levels were at about 4.8 metres Friday morning, down from 5.1 metres on Thursday.

The river at Fredericton hovered at about seven metres Thursday, with the province's River Watch outlook predicting that it would return to below flood stage by Saturday.

Ottawa stepping in

Premier Brian Gallant announced the Armed Forces will be conducting a reconnaissance mission to see what, if any, assistance they can offer the flood recovery effort. (CBC)

Premier Brian Gallant said Thursday afternoon that the Canadian Armed Forces will conduct a reconnaissance mission to see what, if any, role it can play during the flood recovery in the province.

At a briefing, he said the mission comes at the province's request as the focus of residents and emergency officials shifts to the cleanup effort, now that water levels are receding in the lower basin of the St. John River.

Have responded YES this afternoon to Request for Assistance from NB Minister Landry - for federal help (including Canadian Armed Forces) in response to flood. —@RalphGoodale

On Thursday evening, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said in a tweet that he had said yes to the appeal for federal help from the New Brunswick government.

The minister was not immediately available for comment late Thursday.

EMO has already requested help from the federal government, and it received boats from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard.

By Thursday afternoon, the Red Cross has registered 1,516 displaced New Brunswickers from 655 homes.

More to come