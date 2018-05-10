Water levels continue to recede along St. John River

Water levels along the St. John River continue to tumble Thursday morning as flood clean-up efforts get underway.

The St. John River at Fredericton was at 6.92 metres above sea level early Thursday morning, down from 7.03 metres last night, according to real-time data provided by the federal Environment and Natural Resources Department.

At Maugerville, water levels along the river have dipped to 6.56 metres, while in Saint John levels along the St. John River were hovering at about 5.1 overnight.

Clean up kits available

Starting Thursday, the Red Cross is providing free flood clean-up kits.

They can be picked up at the Red Cross offices at Loch Lomond Place at 12 MacDonald St. in Saint John, and 318 Maple St. in Fredericton, from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, including on the weekend. There is a limit of one kit per household.

In Fredericton, the city's park and ride shuttle services will continue until Friday, though commutes should be a little easier this morning as all of the Westmorland Street Bridge ramps are back open.

Many roads in the area are still closed, however, including Lincoln Road at the city limits (or Baker Brook), Riverside Drive at Route 8, and Morrell Park.

In the Saint John area, four public parks are closed due to possible contamination due to flooding: Robertson Square, Tucker Park, and Lower Shamrock parks in the north end, and Dominion Park on the west side.

More to come.