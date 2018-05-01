St. John River remains above flood stage in Fredericton as government offices reopen

Five days after flooding began, the St. John River is still hovering around the 8-metre mark in Fredericton, about a metre and a half above flood stage.

Despite the ongoing flood situation in the capital, provincial government offices will reopen Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, Emergency Measures Organization officials are cautioning that water levels in southern New Brunswick could reach heights last seen in 2008 — one of the worst spring floods the province has experienced — by Wednesday.

The province's River Watch forecast indicates water levels along the St. John River in areas near Maugerville, Sheffield, Jemseg, Oak Point and Saint John-Quispamsis will continue to rise well above flood stage in the next 48 hours.

In the Saint John region, the water level has reached 4.2 metres and is expected to rise to at least 4.6 metres by Wednesday, according to city officials.

Sandbags protect the New Brunswick Legislature from flooding. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

On Monday, Greg MacCallum, the director of the province's Emergency Measures Organization, asked for the public's patience and co-operation as the flooding is expected to persist this week.

As of Monday afternoon, at least 58 people from 26 households had registered with the Red Cross for assistance.

Offices reopen

Government offices in downtown Fredericton will reopen Tuesday morning after closing Monday to help ease traffic congestion throughout the city.

Fredericton City Hall and related administrative offices will be open Tuesday, as well as provincial government offices.

Many onlookers used the vantage point on the pedway over Sainte Anne's Point Drive to have a closer look at the flooding. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

However, all Fredericton city council meetings this week have been cancelled and will be rescheduled at a later date.

About 40 streets and roads remain closed throughout Fredericton, while the city is also down about 800 parking spaces due to the flooding.

Transit in Fredericton remains free, while park and ride shuttles will be operating again to the downtown area from Regent Mall, Grant-Harvey Centre, Brookside Mall and Willie O'Ree Place. Park-and-walk lots are available at the Frex grounds and York Arena.

The Evandale Ferry is off its run due to high water, as the road approaching the ferry is flooded.