How Fredericton businesses are coping with the flood

While St. John River flooding has forced some Fredericton-area residents out of their homes, the high water has caused headaches from some businesses as well.

One of those businesses, Picaroons Roundhouse on the north side, said it has closed until further notice.

Owner Sean Dunbar said the main concern is not being able to brew the company's craft beers.

"It's a big deal if it goes on for a long time," he said.

But the brewhouse is the least affected area, so Picaroons plans to start brewing again as soon as it can get the power back on, he said.

Employees can't even get to the building now, so they're off work until floodwaters recede, he said.

"But in the grand scheme of things, we're stepping in water, not wading in water."

Despite the fiercest efforts of squeegee-boy, we still can’t seem to keep the flood waters down. Considering it is now unreachable by trail or road, <a href="https://twitter.com/picaroons?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@picaroons</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/PicsRoundhouse?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PicsRoundhouse</a> IS CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StayDry?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StayDry</a> folks! <a href="https://t.co/B8cFEb4S8t">pic.twitter.com/B8cFEb4S8t</a> —@PicsRoundhouse

Over at the Carmen Creek Golf Course on the north side, the clubhouse is more or less an island, said owner Terry Avery.

"Everything right now is under water," he said.

Staff members began sandbagging last Friday, which they have never had to do before, he said.

Terry Avery, owner of the Carmen Creek Golf Course, stands in front of the course's clubhouse surrounded by flood water. (Submitted )

The course is usually open by mid-May, but because of the flooding, golfers probably won't get to play until June.

Avery said the delay does affect his bottom line, but he expects things will even out eventually.

"No matter what time we open in the season, we seem to do a similar amount [of business]," he said.

George Scott, who owns Scott's Nursery in Lincoln, said he couldn't believe how fast the water came up around his business last Friday.

"I don't think we've seen it come any faster," he said.

"We're just at the stage of holding our breath and hoping it doesn't cause any further damage."

Business usually starts picking up at the nursery around this time of year "so this doesn't help," he said.

The St. John River near Fredericton is expected to stay at about eight metres for the next 48 hours.

But the Emergency Measures Organization is cautioning residents south of the city that water levels could reach heights last seen in 2008 in the next 48 hours.