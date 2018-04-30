Flooding along St. John River causing closures to pile up in Fredericton area
All downtown Fredericton provincial government offices are closed on Monday
Closures are piling up in the Fredericton area on Monday morning as the banks of the St. John River continue to spill into communities across the province.
As of 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, current water levels in Fredericton were at 8 metres. The water levels are expected to stay that way for the rest of the week, according to a statement from the City of Fredericton.
Provincial government offices in downtown Fredericton will be closed Monday to help ease constraints on parking and traffic created by the flooding.
The Fredericton courthouse is also closed. All scheduled court matters will be heard at the Burton courthouse.
Meanwhile, approximately 40 roads and streets remain closed throughout Fredericton.
Drivers are asked to avoid Lincoln Road, Waterloo Row, Union Street east of Gibson, Riverside Drive and Lower St. Mary's.
The city cautioned residents that commutes will be difficult this week, noting that the city is down more than 800 parking spaces.
As a result, the city is encouraging people to walk or bike to work, or find other alternate ways of getting to the office.
City buses are free, and the city has also set up park and ride shuttle services on the city's north side and south side.
Shuttles will run continuously service from 6:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m, and again from 3:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., from these locations:
- Brookside Mall – pick up, drop off location at Queen and Westmorland streets
- Willie O'Ree – pick up, drop off location at Queen and Westmorland streets
- Grant Harvey Centre – pick up, drop off location York and Brunswick streets (Brunswick Street Baptist Church)
- Regent Mall (former Sears location) – pick up, drop off location York and Brunswick streets (Brunswick Street Baptist Church)
NEW: Inside the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBFlood?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBFlood</a> Zone ~ exclusive video obtained by CBC News shows rescuers helping families to safety. <a href="https://t.co/6uKhj4jSzH">pic.twitter.com/6uKhj4jSzH</a>—@Brett_CBC
School closures
The flooding has prompted the Anglophone West School District to cancel some schools Monday and to cancel busing in some areas.
George Street Middle School in Fredericton and Barker's Point Elementary School will be closed on Monday.
- Busing in the Rusagonis area will be cancelled (buses 378, 376, 345, 345, 344, 380, 385)
- Busing in the Maugerville area will be cancelled (buses 238 and 253)
- Busing for Connaught Street School will be cancelled (bus 201)
- Buses 14, 15 and 17 in the Perth-Andover area will be cancelled
- Busing for grades K to 8 students in the Hoyt and Central Blissville areas will be cancelled
- Busing for grades 9 to 12 students in the Fredericton Junction and Tracy areas will be cancelled
- In all other local areas impacted by flooding and road closures, buses will service up to the road closed signs/barriers. The district says if students can meet their bus at these locations, transportation will be provided. Where buses are not running, transportation will be the parent's responsibility.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.