Five people have been arrested after they barricaded themselves inside an apartment in Saint John's south end on Wednesday night.

At about 9 p.m., patrol officers noticed a male suspect in a recent robbery in the widow of an apartment on Saint James Street.

Officers attempted to get the man to come out. He refused, barricading himself and others inside the building.

Saint John Police called in its tactical team. After some negotiations, three men and two women ranging from their mid-20s to 40s were arrested.

Three of them are being held in court on charges related to a robbery earlier this week.