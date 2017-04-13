A St. George family of four whose bodies were discovered following a house fire on Tuesday died of smoke inhalation, RCMP have confirmed.

The fatal house fire has been deemed "not suspicious in nature," Const. Chris Henderson said in a statement on Thursday.

Esther Elizabeth (Spinney) Boyd, 80, and her three sons, William (Billy) Hugh Boyd, 59, David (Davey) Bruce Boyd, 55, and Robert (Robbie) Brian Boyd, 52, who were under her care, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency crews responded to the white wooden home at 25 South St. on Tuesday around 12:20 p.m.

The provincial fire marshal's office continues to investigate the cause of the fire, Henderson said.

David Boyd, an honorary member of the St. George Fire Department for 40 years, had this portrait taken for the church directory just three days before the fatal fire. (Universal Portraits)

"St. George is a small close-knit community and to lose four of our citizens in such a tragic way is difficult for all," he said.

"People from St. George and from the nearby communities have come together in such a tremendous way to support the family, friends and all the first responders who were involved. We thank everyone for their support with this tragic event."

People will gather on Saturday to say goodbye to the Boyds, whose deaths have left the small community of about 1,500 heartbroken.

A private family graveside service will be held at the St. George Rural Cemetery at 11 a.m., followed by a public memorial service at 2 p.m. at the St. George Baptist Church.

Esther Boyd, who was born in St. George and lived most of her life in the town, was a longtime member of the St. George Baptist Church and enjoyed singing in the choir for many years, according to the family's joint obituary.

"She devoted her life to her family and the church," the obituary says.

She was predeceased by her husband, Clifton Boyd, and her parents, James Renforth and Grace Spinney.