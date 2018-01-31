A Saint John city councillor promises to keep plans alive for a splash plan in a low-income neighbourhood of the west side.

The Carleton Place children's water park was to join two others already in place in "priority" neighbourhoods.

But the project suffered a blow this week when the low tender came in $235,000 more than the city budgeted.

Municipal officials have been left scrambling to either find more money or drastically scale back the project, so it can be built for the $640,000 budgeted.

"I just don't want this to go on the shelf," said Coun. Gerry Lowe.

"Even if we get a smaller one, the kids over here, they would appreciate it because they have nowhere to go. They thought this was coming."

Tim O'Reilly, a city engineer, said the project could be scaled back by eliminating a treatment system that allows the recycling of the spray water.

"The types that don't recycle the water, and therefore don't have to treat the water, are a lot less expensive," O'Reilly told councillors Monday.

"These are smaller-scale projects because you are essentially using water continuously for the project."

But a revision to the plans could push back construction by at least a year, forcing the city to reapply for funding from other levels of government.

Federal support in jeopardy

It also jeopardizes the federal contribution, which is tied to Canada 150 projects.

"I was shocked [the tender] came in as high as it did," Lowe said. "You don't quit, you just keep trying and that's what we're going to do."

The municipality was to contribute $250,000 toward the project and had secured up to $100,000 in Canada 150 money from ACOA, $200,000 from the province, and between $120,000 to $130,000 from corporate and public donations.

A staff report to city council said an "aggressive" timeline may have been a factor in the higher-than-expected bids from contractors.