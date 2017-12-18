Spin Reduxit is CBC New Brunswick's political podcast and analyzes the latest issues coming out of the legislature. The Clip of the Year Edition was recorded on Dec. 18 and is available on the CBC Podcasts page and in iTunes.

It is that wonderful time of year again. When all ye faithful Spin Reduxit podcast listeners come together and vote on the political clip of the year.

This is podcast democracy at its finest.

Jacques Poitras has scoured through his hours-long trove of political quotations that he's collected and carefully archived throughout 2017.

Now he's made his the list, checked it twice and offered it up in a podcast form.

You can listen to the podcast to hear the clips for yourself on the podcast.

When you have finished listening to the clips, you can cast your vote on this poll.

You have until Dec. 20 to vote on your favourite clip or you're just going to have to wait until next year.

The winner of the clip of the year will be announced next week as Dan and Jacques recap the year in politics with Information Morning Fredericton's Terry Seguin on Dec. 28. The conversation will be uploaded as a podcast.

