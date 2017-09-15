Spin Reduxit is CBC New Brunswick's political podcast and analyzes the latest issues coming out of the legislature. The "I love Saint John and did I mention I've been to Charlotte County?" Edition was recorded and published on Sept. 15.

A new Spin Reduxit podcast analyzes Premier Brian Gallant's cabinet shuffle, the quarterly poll that suggests the Liberals have a comfortable lead a year before the election, and the fallout from TransCanada Corp.'s decision to suspend the Energy East pipeline.

Premier Brian Gallant shuffled his cabinet on Sept. 5, which saw three senior ministers sent to the backbenches.

Gallant named himself as the regional minister for Saint John ahead of the 2018 election. Meanwhile, the premier is not even the regional minister for his own riding.

Victor Boudreau, the former health minister, said he was leaving cabinet without any regrets.

Donald Arseneault, Ed Doherty and Victor Boudreau were dropped from Premier Brian Gallant's cabinet on Sept. 5, but they will remain as MLAS until the next election. (CBC)

The August poll from Corporate Research Associates showed the Liberals with a comfortable lead over the Progressive Conservatives, NDP, Green Party and People's Alliance with a year to go before the provincial election.

The latest Corporate Research Associates poll has Gallant's Liberals holding a comfortable lead over the Progressive Conservatives, Green Party, NDP and People's Alliance. (CBC)

And the podcast also analyzes the political fallout from TransCanada Corp.'s decision to suspend the Energy East pipeline.

Gallant has said he sympathizes with the company over the National Energy Board's new standards for pipeline approval.

