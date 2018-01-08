After eight years of lobbying by parents and staff, anyone driving past Magnetic Hill School on Route 126 will have to slow down to 50 kilometres an hour during the school day.

The school outside Moncton near the end of Route 126 has had a speed limit of 70 kilometres per hour until now.

No flashing lights announce the new lower speed, which applies from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. so the hours of a daycare at the school are covered.

Nick Smith, the principal of the school for kindergarten to Grade 8 students, said RCMP have often been called to discourage drivers from exceeding even the 70 km/h limit.

Some go over 80 km/h

"Ultimately, it's about the students in the building," Smith said in an interview with Information Morning Moncton.

Smith said two studies were commissioned — one by the district education council and the other by Crandall Engineering on behalf of the Transportation Minister Bill Fraser — and both recommended a reduced speed limit.

Smith said the two studies found drivers at times exceeded 80 kilometres an hour going past the school in Lutes Mountain.

Because of that, a change was needed, he said.

A long-awaited change

But the change wasn't easy, Smith said.

The school is situated in a local service district, which means the school had to go through the Department of Environment and Local Government to get the speed reduction.

Other departments had to be consulted as well, but the most difficult part of the process was not knowing where to get answers, Smith said.

The speed limit was reduced after two reports suggested speeding was a safety issue for the school outside Moncton. (Nick Smith/Submitted)

In the meantime, he had someone make a sign aimed at drivers.

"I got a local signmaker to make a sign to put on the highway that said, 'Slow down, school zone,' just up the 126 from the school," he said.

"I was very frustrated because there is a sign just up the road, flashing for moose but they have nothing for a five-year-old."

Government consultation

The Department of Transportation hired Crandall Engineering last June to look at the speed limit.

"The consultant determined that the speed limit … should be 50 kilometres per hour and the department has lowered it accordingly," department spokesperson Jeremy Trevors said in an email.

Smith said staff, students and parents are relieved.

"Our small concern has certainly been addressed and we're appreciative of it," he said.