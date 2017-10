New Brunswickers can expect heavy rain over the next two days, according to Environment Canada.

The rainfall is expected to begin Wednesday and last until late Thursday.

There is a high chance that many parts of the province will receive more than 50 millimetres by Thursday evening, while some areas could receive more than 100 millimetres, the agency says in a special weather statement.

The special statement applies to all parts of New Brunswick, according to Environment Canada's website.