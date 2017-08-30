Andrew Michael Douglas was sentenced Wednesday to two years in jail for sexually assaulting a man in the Saint John special care home where they both lived.

Douglas, a previous offender, pleaded guilty to the charge earlier in August.

The 29-year-old was also sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to have no contact with the victim. He will also remain on the national sex offender registry for life.

'He has specifically said, 'I do not want to be raped again in a special care home.'' - Victim's mother

"I found the sentence to be fair," said the mother of the victim, who cannot be identified because of a publication ban.

"I'm happy with the sentence and I know my son will be happy with it as well."

Douglas was serving a conditional sentence for a 2016 sexual assault when he was placed in the home by the Department of Social Development.

'I'm still waiting for answers'

The victim's mother has been asking Social Development why a convicted sex offender with a history of violence would be placed in a special care home with access to people like her 28-year-old son.

"No one will answer my questions," she said. "No one. And I'm still waiting for answers, and my son wants answers."

Her son has Asperger syndrome, among other conditions, and "can live semi-independently but requires supervision," she said.

A Saint John mother wants to know how a convicted sexual offender was placed in a special care home with vulnerable adults. (Brian Chisholm/CBC)

Staff at the home previously told the CBC they were aware Douglas was placed there by Social Development but were unaware of his criminal record.

The victim has been in the hospital since July 2 and could not attend the sentencing.

His mother said that when he is ready to leave the hospital, she would not feel comfortable sending him back to the home.

"That is my son's wishes," she said. "He doesn't want to go through this again, and he has specifically said, 'I do not want to be raped again in a special care home.'"

Protecting others

The woman said she and her family want answers from Social Development not only for themselves but to prevent similar incidents.

'Now is the time for action, a positive action." - The mother of the victim

"We do not want anyone else to go through what we had to go through."

The sexual assault occurred at Joann's Special Care home on Queen Street.

Douglas has been on the registry of sex offenders since 2011, when he pleaded guilty to using a computer to communicate with people under 18 years old for the purpose of producing child pornography.

Joann's Special Care Home on Queen Street in Saint John. (Brian Chisholm/CBC)

On Wednesday, the CBC also asked Social Development if it should disclose to home staff or other residents whether an individual being placed in a special care home is on the sex offender registry or has a criminal background. The department hasn't responded.

"I hope that the representatives from Social Development will reach out to our family in the very near future to sit down and talk to us, and to give us answers," the victim's mother said.

"I want them now. I've been patient, and we've waited long enough. Now is the time for action, a positive action."

Removed from society

Judge J.G. McNamee said before sentencing Douglas that the "only mitigating factor was the guilty plea."

"Mr. Douglas doesn't seem to get the message. ... There is no question he has to be removed from society."

He asked Douglas if he had anything he wanted to say before the sentencing.

"I feel really bad for the family," Douglas said quietly.

The judge asked if he understood the harm he'd done, and Douglas repeated his message.

"I just feel really bad."