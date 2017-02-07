Moncton's annual Soupfest has become such a tempting buffet over the last 12 years, some regulars have started bringing their own spoons in order to slurp their way through as many bowls as possible

On Tuesday, the annual fundraiser again warmed the hearts and bellies of big crowds at the Moncton Market.

Chefs from 23 local restaurants set up shop, and for $15 in advance or $20 at the door, diners could taste a little of everything.

The Pumphouse Brewery was serving what's become a big favourite. The key ingredient is gin, according to general manager Lilia Fraser.

Gisele Landry arrived at Soupfest later than she planned, which meant she had to balance more than one soup at a time as she made her way through the offerings. (Kate Letterick/CBC)

"Basically, it's a tomato Beefeater," she said, explaining that when the gin burns off, the soup is left with a juniper-like flavour.

The gin soup is so popular, the Pumphouse staff don't dare show up with something different.

With temperatures hovering around -15 C outside, people were also lined up for Bistro 33 corn chowder, with maple roasted sweet potato and chorizo sausage.

Co-owner Isabelle Cormier said the chef planned the dish carefully.

"We have to think ahead of time," said Cormier. "We think about the weather, what ingredients, the freshest ones that we have, basically, so all of that together, he comes up with the soup.

"And yeah, that's the magic of it all."

Steven Singh of the Taj Mahal-Flavour of India restaurant said his planning was more last-minute.

Chefs from 23 restaurants kept the soup flowing at Soupfest at the Moncton Market. (Kate Letterick/CBC)

"The game plan is very simple," Singh said. "The dal soup that we have here we've been making ever since we had the restaurant, so it's been a staple here for the past seven years.

"This one over here is a hot and sour chicken soup. It pretty much began last night. We were like. 'What are we going to make? Let's do something different.' One of the chefs suggested we do a Chinese dish, which is hot and sour soup. And from there, 'it's here we go we have a soup.'"

Crowds packed the market for the event's two sittings.

Nina Bourque, Deborah Goddard and Janice Passanisi were among the veterans who brought their own spoons from home.

"Well, I was just criticized for bringing a small spoon, but it was just the one I grabbed out of the drawer," said Goddard.

"It just makes it easier when you're going from station to station to have your own spoon. And yes it's eco-friendly, so that's why we do it."

A gluten-free, curry yellow, split pea soup from Cafe Codiac. (Kate Letterick/CBC)

Passanisi went larger.

"I would bring a bigger one if it fit in the cup ... for sure," Passanisi said.

After the women tasted their way around the market, Nina Bourque was thinking about their next stop.

"We go to exercise group together, so I guess we're going to have to go and do that soon, after all these really nice soups."

Gisele Landry arrived later than she'd hoped for the first sitting and had to balance four small bowls in her hands.

"I want to try everything," she said. "Grab as much as you can and gulp it down."

With five minutes left, Claudia Taylor was feeling the pressure.

Despite feeling full, she was determined to taste every soup.

"I was full, like,a few vendors ago, but I was determined to make it through and try them all."

Debbie McInnis, the executive director of the United Way of Greater Moncton and southeastern New Brunswick, said all the money from Soupfest goes to the group's community fund, which supports agencies throughout southeastern Bew Brunswick.

"So right now we fund 31 different programs and every dollar we can raise will go back into the community."