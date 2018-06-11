'Ooh, aah, samosa': Students create rap song dedicated to the delicious triangle

Two Fredericton High school students turned their love of the spicy samosa into lyrics for a rap song as a class project.

Hajan Goldwin and Ishwar Desai created a rap about the beloved tasty triangle as part of a Grade 12 literacy and music project.

Goldwin and Desai wrote the lyrics for The Samosa Rap and Shawne Comeau and Gaby Rutter constructed the song using layers of music loops.

"The initial [loop] we picked was called 'the Indian Sitar,'" Rutter said.

From there, they kept layering the loops and making adjustments until they arrived at the perfect product.

Just like the food — the rap is for everyone and impossible not to love.

"My mom just laughed and my dad was amused," said Desai.

Hajan said the hardest part about the project was making sure everything was on beat. Rutter and Comeau agreed.

"I would say if like one thing was hard, just making sure that the music matched all of the lyrics and making sure that we made everything the right length, so that we wouldn't have a verse going into the chorus and having the timing all there and stuff, Rutter said.

Rutter said it was so catchy it stuck in her head.

"It was in my head all the time when we were working on it," she said.

"The best thing was getting to listen to it and show everyone," Comeau said. "I think we were all super proud of it, so it was so nice to be able to show family and friends."

Just like the effort that goes into making a samosa, the best part of the project was the final result.

Bonus: the kids scored a 97 per cent on their project, and even their teacher danced along.