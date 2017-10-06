A Fredericton agriculture tech company won $1 million on Thursday night in one of the most lucrative business plan competitions in the world.

SomaDetect, which is run by Bethany Deshpande and her husband and business partner, Nicholas Clermont, won the prize at 43North, an annual international competition that takes place in Buffalo, N.Y.

The company is currently perfecting a machine that can quickly detect two main things; the fat content in milk, which can increase what a farmer is paid for the milk, and somatic cell counts, which can indicate disease.

AND our grand prize winner of ONE MILLION DOLLARS is...@SomaDetect!!! #43NorthFinals — @forty3north

​While SomaDetect took top prize, runners-up are eligible for cash prizes of $650,000, $550,000 and $500,000.

In addition, winners receive office space in Buffalo and access to the 43North business accelerator.

Such a big day! Big thanks to @forty3north, to #Buffalo, and to all our friends and family. Heading to bed. Moooooo! — @SomaDetect

It also means giving 43North the right to five per cent of their company and living in the Buffalo area for a year.

SomaDetect wil get the chance to completely finish its product development and begin to make sales, Deshpande told CBC News in September.

Being in Buffalo positions the company well to sell their product to farmers in New York state, one of the largest dairy producing states in the United States.

Bethany Deshpande delivering her pitch at Communitech's Fierce Founder's pitch competition. Her organization, SomaDetect was one of two winners. (Communitech)

"It's just an incredible opportunity," she said in September.

The six-person company was one of 16 teams selected to participate in the competition.

The company has also done well in previous pitch competitions.

Exciting to be building the future of dairy with @SomaDetect thank you @forty3north for providing the opportunity to grow in Buffalo pic.twitter.com/U5hznvXlc9 — @RGCobbNB

They took home a $50,000 prize at the Communitech Fierce Founder's pitch competition in August.

The competition helps women tech entrepreneurs build their company.

They also were runners-up in a New Brunswick Innovation Foundation competition.