A Fredericton agriculture tech company has a shot at winning $1 million in one of the most lucrative business plan competitions in the world.

SomaDetect, run by Bethany Deshpande and her husband and business partner, Nicholas Clermont, recently made the finals in 43North.

The international competition takes place annually in Buffalo, N.Y. SomaDetect was one of 16 teams selected to participate.

The company is currently perfecting a machine that can indicate disease in a cow by quickly detecting two variables in milk: the fat and somatic cell counts.

Huge cash prizes

The top prize is $1 million, with runners-up eligible for cash prizes of $650,000, $550,000 and $500,000.

In addition, winners receive office space in Buffalo and access to the 43North business accelerator.

It also means giving 43North the right to five per cent of their company, and living in the Buffalo area for a year.

Winning would allow SomaDetect to completely finish its product development and begin to make sales, Deshpande said.

It would also position them well to sell their product to farmers in New York state, one of the largest dairy producing states in the U.S.

"It's just an incredible opportunity," she said.

SomaDetect is a six-person company, and are currently running flat-out.

"You always get those breakthroughs, but it's at 2 a.m. or 3 a.m.," Clermont said.

"The long nights are the hardest."

Hoping to keep winning streak going

Bethany Deshpande delivering her pitch at Communitech's Fierce Founder's pitch competition. Her organization, SomaDetect was one of two winners. (Communitech)

The company has recently had a string of wins in pitch competitions.

They took home a $50,000 prize at the Communitech Fierce Founder's pitch competition in August. The competition helps women tech entrepreneurs build their company.

They also were runners-up in a New Brunswick Innovation Foundation competition.

But this will be the largest group Deshpande has ever spoken to.

When she's pitching, "part of me is just not trying to fall over, and part of me is really just trying to communicate our company and what I believe in and try to get the information out there as clearly and succinctly as I possibly can in the time that I'm given," she said.

She says she thinks the company has been successful at past competitions due to societal awareness of sustainability issues.

"When we talk about SomaDetect, we're really talking about sustainability and optimised farming, so helping farmers to be able to make the decisions to reduce waste, to produce better milk with the resources that we have," she said.

Eight finalists are chosen out of the 16 teams participating.

If the pair makes the cut, they will make their final pitch on Oct. 5 for a shot at one of the top prizes.





