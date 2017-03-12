A nationwide recall for SoLo GI brand energy bars is in place because of possible E. coli contamination, says the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

In a news release issued Saturday, the agency said New Era Nutrition Inc., the company that produces the energy bars recalled the product sold nationally in stores and on the internet.

The products are:

SoLo GI Lemon Lift 50 g (UPC 8 97024 00060 0)

SoLo GI Lemon Lift 12 x 50 g (UPC 8 97024 00061 7)

SoLo GI White Chocolate Cherry 50 g (UPC 8 97024 00109 6)

SoLo GI White Chocolate Cherry 12 x 50 g (UPC 8 97024 00110 2)

SoLo GI Pineapple Coconut 50 g (UPC 8 97024 00066 2)

SoLo GI Pineapple Coconut 12 x 50 g (UPC 8 97024 00067 9)

The recalled products also have specific best before dates, as shown in this screengrab from the agency's website:

The recall applies to three different energy bars, which are available for sale individually or in a package of 12. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

The agency said the recall was triggered by a recall in another country.

There have been no illnesses reported.

Anyone who thinks they may become sick from consuming the energy bars should contact a doctor.

The recalled product should be thrown away or returned to the store where it was purchased.

"Food contaminated with E. coli ... may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick," the agency wrote. "Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea.

"In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die."