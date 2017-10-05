A soldier from Sydney, N.S., has been charged with sexual assault in connection with an alleged incident this summer during training at 5th Canadian Division Support Base Gagetown in Oromocto.

The 36-year-old reservist from 36 Combat Engineer Regiment is accused of sexually assaulting another military member in August, according to a statement issued by the force's National Investigation Service on Thursday.

No other details about the alleged victim or incident have been released.

The case is now proceeding in accordance with the military justice system and could go before a court martial at a date and location still to be determined, the statement said.

The charge is under the Criminal Code but is punishable under Section 130 of the National Defence Act, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.