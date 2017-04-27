A former captain in the Canadian Armed Forces, charged last year with sexually assaulting a fellow member at 5th Canadian Division Support Base Gagetown, now stands accused of another sexual assault at another base.

Simon Duvall, who had about 10 years of service, was charged on April 21 in connection with the alleged sexual assault of another member in 2010 at Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt, west of Victoria.

Because Duvall was an officer of the 4th Artillery Regiment (General Support), RCA, at the time, the matter is proceeding in the military justice system for possible court martial at a date and location yet to be determined, according to a statement issued Thursday.

The charge is under the Criminal Code but is punishable under Section 130 of the National Defence Act, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

"The Canadian Forces Military Police takes a professional, victim-centric approach towards investigations involving criminal sexual offences," Lt.-Col. Francis Bolduc, commanding officer of the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service, said in the statement.

"This charge reflects the effectiveness of this approach and our ongoing commitment to support victims and defend against harmful and inappropriate sexual behaviour in the Canadian Armed Forces," he said.

Duvall was previously charged on Nov. 9 in the alleged assault at Base Gagetown near Oromocto, which was reported as having occurred between December 2010 and January 2011.

That matter was referred to the investigation service on June 20, 2016, officials have said.

The investigation service is a unit within the independent Canadian Forces Military Police Group "whose mandate is to investigate serious and sensitive matters in relation to Department of National Defence property, Department of National Defence employees and Canadian Armed Forces personnel serving in Canada and around the world," according to the release.

About 4,500 military members and 1,500 civilian personnel work at Gagetown and lodger units across New Brunswick and P.E.I.

It is the second largest military base in Canada and the largest military facility in Eastern Canada.

There are 740 buildings on the base, a ​1,100-square kilometre training area, 1,500 kilometres of roads and 900 kilometres of tracks.