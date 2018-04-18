Soldier pleads guilty to accessing porn on DND computer while on duty

A member of the Canadian Armed Forces has admitted to accessing pornography on a Department of National Defence computer at the base in Oromocto while on duty.

A second charge against Sgt. Brent Douglas Hansen related to accessing child pornography was withdrawn Wednesday during his court martial at 5th Canadian Division Support Base Gagetown.

Hansen, 54, dressed in uniform, wearing the red Royal Canadian Regiment sash and maroon patches of the 5th division, pleaded guilty to one count under the National Defence Act of "conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline."

The offence occurred between June 25, 2014, and Sept. 23, 2014.

Prosecutor Marc-Andre Ferron said upon review, the department didn't feel there was enough evidence to get a conviction on the child pornography charge.

Hansen, who has more than 33 years of service and works at range control, faces a maximum penalty of dismissal with disgrace.

Ferron and defence lawyer Lt.-Cmdr. Brent Walden made a joint recommendation for a $1,000 fine and a reprimand.

Neither the prosecution nor defence called any witnesses or evidence.

Aggravating factors, Ferron said, were that Hansen was a shift supervisor with the range control office, in a position of trust and leadership, and that he accessed the pornography during work hours and on a DND computer.

Mitigating factors included Hansen's guilty plea, that this is his first offence and that he has no military conduct sheet.

Cmdr. Martin Pelletier, the military judge presiding at the proceedings, reserved sentencing until 1 p.m. AT.

He did not permit live tweeting from the hearing.

The courtroom was full of members of the range control office and Hansen's prior group from the Royal Canadian Regiment. They declined to tell reporters whether they were there as supporters.