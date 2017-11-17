A Canadian Armed Forces member was sentenced Friday to four months in jail for sexually assaulting a woman on a Fredericton dance floor, a crime the judge called a "brazen violation" of the victim's integrity.

Mathieu Vertefeuille, 25, committed the sexual assault on Jan. 30, 2016, at a bar called Klub Khrome.

A woman, referred to only by her initials K.B., said she was on the dance floor when Vertefeuille grabbed her by the waist, trapping her between him and his friend.

The woman said Vertefeuille tried to kiss her, and she tried to push him away. Vertefeuille then grabbed her left arm and pushed his right hand down her tights, penetrating her vagina with his fingers.

In her remarks before sentencing, provincial court Judge Denise Leblanc said Vertefeuille either assaulted the victim just for pleasure, since he'd heard his friends had done similar things, or because of some kind of dare.

The judge said the crime was even more egregious because it was committed in a public place.

Victim left university

In a victim impact statement, the young woman said she was "consumed by feelings of shame," after the assault. She said she isolated herself from her friends, stopped going out except to class, became depressed and eventually stopped attending classes at all for a time. She had to get psychological help.

The court heard Vertefeuille started his army career in 2015 and was with the 5 Combat Engineer Regiment in Valcartier, Que. His father left when Vertefeuille was five, and his mother was a substance abuser who died when Vertefeuille was 17.

LeBlanc said she would have imposed a more substantial sentence, but she took into account this was Vertefeuille's first offence and he showed remorse.

Vertefeuille and his girlfriend clutched each other and cried before sheriffs lead him away from the courtroom.

An Canadian Armed Forces representative said the military will be determining whether Vertefeuille will stay a member.