Grab the binoculars and telescope. Astronomers are saying 2017 is a good year to keep your eyes on the sky.

Curt Nason, outreach coordinator for the provincial centre of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada, says sky watchers will be treated to a total solar eclipse this year, where the moon will be passing directly in front of the sun and completely covering it up.

The event is expected to take place on Aug. 21, 2017.

"They call it the most spectacular thing to see in nature," said Nason.

People look up at the sun wearing protective glasses to watch a solar eclipse in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, March 9, 2016. The rare astronomical event is being witnessed along a narrow path that stretches across 12 provinces encompassing three times zones and about 40 million people. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) (Dita Alangkara/Associated Press)

This is the first total solar eclipse to come across North America in four decades.

The solar eclipse will run from the northwestern parts of the United States down to the southeastern part of the country.

"If you want to see that you're going to have to do some travelling for it," he said.

"There are several people from the Maritimes that are planning to go down and camp over in the western parts of the States to see this one."

The best spot for 2017 solar eclipse

The best possible view of the eclipse will be in Kentucky. Some Maritimers have been planning a trip to the American state for over year.

But sky watchers should also remember to be mobile in the event of the solar eclipse and hope for good weather.

"Sometimes just driving a few miles, might get you a glimpse of the sun," he said.

At its maximum point, the total eclipse will last a total of 2 1/2 minutes but typically averages 5 minutes. The longest time being about 7 minutes, but that's quite rare.

This Sept. 13, 2015 image provided by NASA shows the moon, left, and the Earth, top, transiting the sun together, seen from the Solar Dynamics Observatory. The edge of Earth appears fuzzy because the atmosphere blocks different amounts of light at different altitudes. This image was taken in extreme ultraviolet wavelengths, invisible to human eyes, but here colourized in gold.(NASA/SDO via AP) (NASA/SDO via AP)

Sky enthusiasts will also be able to see the outer corona of the sun, which can only be seen during a total eclipse.

There hasn't been a total solar eclipse in New Brunswick for over 100 years. Sky watchers might have to wait another seven and a half years for that.

Nason will be watching the partial eclipse in Saint John, waiting patiently for the next total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, that will appear in Canada's Maritime provinces.

He expects lots of people will be watching the upcoming partial eclipse at the provincial centre, where they will be setting up telescopes and have eclipse glasses on hand to watch the sun.

The last one was on Christmas day in 2000 and August, 1999 before that.

"We get these two or three times a decade," he said.

The CBC-TV footage shows a total solar eclipse over Winnipeg on Feb. 26, 1979. (CBC)

About twice a year, the sun and moon align, creating a solar eclipse in some part of the world. This has turned into a huge market for travel businesses around the world.

Often times, it's a competition among astronomers on who can spend the most time in the shadow of the moon. Nason said some are close to half an hour, travelling all over the world.

What else is out there?

Other events stargazers can look forward to in 2017, include sites of Jupiter and its four moons come April through summer. Venus, will be a very bright evening star that can be seen in winter. To its left, sky watchers will be able to see Mars. Saturn can be seen in the evening come May.