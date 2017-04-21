The provincial government says it intends to fight for exclusion from border duties on softwood lumber.

Treasury Board President Roger Melanson, who is also minister responsible for trade policy, and Energy and Resource Development Minister Rick Doucet, met with news media in Fredericton on Friday morning to voice support for the industry.

The U.S. Department of Commerce is expected to announce a decision early next week on levying countervailing duties against Canadian softwood lumber imports.

"We are focused and working hard alongside the federal government to secure exclusions from any trade remedies that may be initiated by the American government, whether imposed through managed trade or through litigation," Melanson said in a statement.

The forestry industry contributes more than $1.45 billion to the provincial economy each year and employs more than 22,000 New Brunswickers, the government said.

A U.S. Department of Commerce decision on levying countervailing duties against Canadian softwood lumber imports is expected early next week. (The Canadian Press)

"The softwood lumber industry is a valued and important part of the New Brunswick economy, and our government will be working to support those communities and families impacted by the decision coming from the United States Department of Commerce," said Doucet.

New Brunswick sawmills had their best year in a decade in 2016, producing 3.4 million cubic metres of lumber. That's an increase of 74 per cent from 2009, when the collapse of housing markets in the U.S. devastated demand for New Brunswick wood products.

New Brunswick mills account for about two-thirds of the lumber production in Atlantic Canada, and receiving favourable treatment from the United States is viewed as critical to sustaining the industry and jobs that depend on it.

Paper tariffs cut

Earlier this week, New Brunswick's forest industry managed to dodge a similar but separate threat when the U.S. Department of Commerce slashed punitive tariffs on glossy "supercalender" paper produced by JD Irving Ltd. from 18 per cent to 5.97 percent.

The two New Brunswick cabinet ministers' held their news conference a day after to President Donald Trump suggested that Canada was taking advantage of the U.S. in some areas of trade, including lumber and energy.

Last week, a North American Free Trade Agreement review panel ruled mostly against the U.S. in a separate case over duties against Canadian mills producing glossy paper for things like magazines and catalogues.

"NAFTA, whether it's Mexico or Canada, is a disaster for our country," said Trump. "It's a trading disaster."

Trump continues to promise his supporters that he will renegotiate a better deal.