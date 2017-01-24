An anti-poverty activist says the Gallant government's "family plan" for a healthier New Brunswick is an empty shell and its call for comments a stalling tactic.

"There's no meat to it," Jean-Claude Basque, provincial co-ordinator for the Common Front for Social Justice, told Information Morning Saint John on Tuesday.

"It's all general statements. There's nothing in the plan that has any action. There's nothing that's concrete."

Premier Brian Gallant was in Moncton on Monday to discuss the plan, which the province says addresses key determinants, or "pillars" of overall health, including poverty reduction, wellness, supports for seniors, people with mental health problems and people with disabilities, and women's equality.

The government has also announced a "framework and stakeholder engagement process," which it said would lead to a complete family plan for New Brunswick just as similar consultations led to an economic growth plan.

But Basque said the province has already done consultations. His group, for instance, made several recommendations to reduce poverty, including more financial assistance to the poor and more affordable housing.

'If we're saying this is a societal problem, we want to attack it and put money into it.' - Jean-Claude Basque

"If they do it then they have to stick to it and put money behind it," he said.

"That's why we're paying taxes. For government to take care and organize society so most people feel comfortable and not live in poverty."

A stalling tactic

Stakeholders with experience and knowledge in the various "pillars" of the Gallant government's plan are being encouraged to take part in meetings planned for the coming weeks across the province.

But Basque called the consultation a stalling tactic, designed to give the appearance the province is doing something about poverty and other issues.

"You have to remember, we're getting closer and closer to the next election," he said. "How long is this consultation is going to happen? How long are we going to get a report of this consultation, and after that how long are we going to wait for specific actions?"

He agrees the province needs a family plan but said change requires action, which costs money.

"If we're saying this is a societal problem, we want to attack it and put money into it and take action," he said. "It's the same thing with seniors and mental health and primary care."