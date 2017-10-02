Members of the Fredericton District Soccer Association under-17 girls soccer team is looking forward to hitting the turf in their hometown at this year's national championships later this week.

Erin Smal, 17, the U-17 girls soccer captain, said she's been to nationals before, but this year's championships in Fredericton will be a little more special.

"The fact that it's here is actually awesome," she said. "I think a lot of the girls are excited to have a crowd."

Erin Smal, team captain for the U-17 girls Fredericton District Soccer Association, says she's excited to play in front of her hometown. (Submitted)

Much of the crowd will be made up of the players' families and friends, cheering them on throughout the championships.

"Just having the crowd is exciting and it gets us more pumped up," Smal said. "We want to do well to impress everyone around here."

The U-17 soccer national championships for both girls and boys kick off Wednesday in Fredericton.

More than 400 athletes will be travelling from across the country to the event, Mark LeBlanc, head coach of the U-17 girls team, said in an interview with Information Morning Fredericton.

Playing for home

LeBlanc said the home crowd will be a big motivator for the girls.

"If we take our team and lay that up against any other team, if we play free and lose, competitive and believe in ourselves, we believe we can compete for a medal," he said.

Eve MacDonald, right, plays for the Fredericton District Soccer Association U-17 girls soccer team. (Submitted)

"I think that's going to be an obvious huge advantage."

Smal said there will be big benefits playing at home because the team will have all their coaches, including their strength and conditioning coaches, there won't be any time change and they'll be playing on familiar turf.

But best of all, they'll have home-cooked meals from their parents, she said.

"It's going to be great," she said. "All of that stuff helps a lot."

Last season, the team missed out on the nationals after losing to Fundy 1-0 in a final.

"This year we came back fighting harder and now were ready to prove ourselves at nationals," Smal said.

The competition

Smal, who will be competing in her fourth nationals, said she wants New Bruswick to be known as a powerhouse in soccer.

"I want to do something that will make a good impression for our province," she said.

LeBlanc said there will be big favourites, including Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia, playing in the championships this week.

Regardless, LeBlanc said, the team is ready to compete.

The team has gone undefeated for the league this year and winning a tournament in Halifax in May.

"They have set the standards for the league this year," LeBlanc said.

"A lot of the girls train year-round in the winter, up on the field from 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. three days a week and playing two to three nights a week," he said.

The championship

The U-17 girls team's first match is against British Columbia on Wednesday.

Teams from across the country will start to roll into Fredericton on Monday evening.

Most of the games will be held at BMO Field at the University of New Brunswick or Scotiabank north and south pitches.