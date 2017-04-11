A soccer pitch at a small, rural, school was destroyed over the weekend by vandalism.

A joyride on the soft turf at Sunbury West School in Fredericton Junction resulted in deep ruts and a wallow of muck, making the field unusable.

"This school is a big part of this community," said Stephen Doucette, athletic director and physical education teacher. "So this is a big slap in the face right now."

"It was obviously someone who doesn't take their community into much consideration," said Doucette.

Stephen Doucette, the athletic director at Sunbury West, expects the soccer field will not be usable until the start of the new school year because of last weekend's vandalism. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Doucette estimates that about 75 per cent of the field has been damaged from a truck taking part in dozens of doughnuts and spinning its tires across the children's field.

He expects students will not be able to use the space until the beginning of the next school year.

"The community uses this field, we use this field for a number of things, including our end of the year family picnic," said Doucette. "But it's destroyed now."

What remains of the Sunbury West School soccer pitch is a wallow of muck and deep ruts. RCMP are investigating the damage. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Doucette says RCMP have been notified and they have been at the field taking pictures and measurements since the incident.

"It's disappointing to have someone go in and take that away from the kids," said Fredericton Junction Mayor Gary Mersereau.

"We're trying to get them out and doing more exercise and be outdoors and we have the facilities. To have them destroyed, it's just very disappointing."