The New Brunswick government may be endangering snowplow operators and the public by allowing work shifts that can last up to 24 hours.

Time-sheet information for plow drivers during the brutal winter of 2015 has been obtained by CBC News after an appeal to the province's Information and Privacy Commissioner.

The data shows 60 individual driver shifts lasted 20 hours or more that winter, when southern New Brunswick saw record snowfalls.

The time-sheet records that the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure had resisted releasing also show drivers worked double shifts several days in a row.

Andy Hardy, president of the CUPE local representing New Brunswick plow drivers, said that over the past several years the province has eliminated spare operators in most districts, leaving only one driver usually available for each piece of equipment.

"The stress level out there for our operators, it's unreal," Hardy said. "And these operators, they worked constantly.

"There was a lot of operators. There was a lot of burnout where they never had a chance to get a rest. They worked pretty well 24-7 to keep those roads clean that winter."

Feel duty to keep going

Hardy said drivers have the option of stopping after 16 hours,or a double shift, but with no one to take over, they feel a responsibility to continue working to keep the roads open for the public and emergency vehicles.

One Department of Transportation district stands out for long hours.

During a late January storm, drivers at the Loch Lomond depot worked almost non-stop.

One operator put in 21 hours on Jan. 31 and 20 hours on Feb. 1, followed by two 16-hour shifts on both Feb 2 and Feb. 3. Over the next three days, he worked shifts of 14, 21 and 16 hours.

Other operators in the depot logged similar hours. That winter the Loch Lomond depot racked up 31 individual plow-operator shifts of 20 hours or more.

In the meantime, drivers at the Woodmans Point depot were also recording long hours, with two working 24-hour shifts on Jan. 28.

Able to nap at depot

In an email statement, Jeff Hull of the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure said drivers only work shifts longer than 16 hours in exceptional circumstances.

He added that bunks are available at the depot so drivers can catch some sleep if they are tired, and that they are paid during that down time.

"In extreme weather situations, operators and their supervisors will communicate closely around extended periods of work, with a focus on fatigue awareness," said Hull.

Andy Hardy of CUPE, which represents New Brunswick's plow operators, says backup staff have been eliminated, adding to the pressure on regular drivers to work longer hours. (CBC)

"What these numbers show is the amount of time the employee stayed at the workplace, which can include meals, bunk time and non-driving related work."

Fatigue has been identified as a major issue for snowplow operators across North America.

A mammoth 2014 study by Virginia Tech University surveyed 1,000 snowplow drivers in 33 U.S. states.

It found 70 percent of drivers reported being fatigued at least part of the time. They also say it has an impact on their performance and on their judgment.

"They really have to maintain a high level of alertness as they're going down the road, and this can be draining," said Matt Camden, the report's lead author.

"They will get tired, of course, and it could very easily jeopardize their safety or make them feel unsafe. Even if nothing happens it can make them feel unsafe while operating on the road."

Camden said the researchers also saw the need for plow drivers to open up to supervisors if they are tired.

"One thing we found was that there was a bit of a disconnect between when managers thought the operators were fatigued and when operators were fatigued actually."

For the study, four plow trucks were rigged with GPS devices and cameras inside and out.

The drivers wore actigraphs around the clock so their sleep could be monitored.

A number of safety-related incidents were detailed in the study, all involving the same driver and occurring after nights he had received slept only four and half hours.

Can't stay awake at wheel

Researchers actually watched camera recordings of the operator nodding off while driving his snowplow. Camden said the sample size is too small to be scientific but further study is clearly warranted.

Snowplow operators — like police officers, pilots and air traffic controllers — are given priority over others on the waiting list at the Atlantic Sleep Centre at the Saint John Regional Hospital.

Dr. Rachel Morehouse, the medical director of the centre, said varying shifts, and the stress associated with the job, put the drivers in a special category. Add in long shifts day after day, as was the case in southern New Brunswick in 2015, and the person will be in difficulty.

"That person, physically and mentally, is suffering," Morehouse said. "So their mental health, their physical health, their ability to do their job as they would wish to do their job is suffering."

Is it safe?

"No, it's not safe. Is it safer than not having the roads plowed? Yeah, probably. Is it safer for them? No. Is it safer for us? Maybe. But it's not safe, and it's far from ideal."