Banner snowmobile season continues in Northern New Brunswick

The mention of snow in an April forecast has New Brunswick snowmobilers rubbing their gloved hands together in glee as one of the best seasons in recent memory shows no sign of letting up.

The province's north has traditionally reached out to those in search of "white gold."

And there's an unusual amount of snow still on the ground — six feet in some areas — for this time of year, says Brad Mann, president of the New Brunswick Federation of Snowmobile Clubs.

The number of snowmobilers travelling north to take advantage of the conditions is remaining strong, he said.

On a trip this week between Campbellton and Saint-Quentin, Mann said he saw about 60 sleds out on trails.

Brad Mann, president of New Brunswick Federation of Snowmobile Clubs, said he's continuing to see dozens of people out on the trails. (Serge Bouchard/Radio-Canada)

Mann is certain many of those sledders are trying to make up for a less-than-stellar snowfall in their own regions. "This winter's been a little tough on some other parts of the province," he said.

"Moncton area hasn't had snow, Nova Scotia basically has had nothing, Prince Edward Island has had nothing," said Mann, noting he's met many people on northern trails who have made up to 15 trips to the area.

The benefits of the snow aren't just being felt by snowmobilers.

Mann pointed out that the local hotel industry, gas stations and restaurants are all reaping the benefits of the strong season.

The snow in northern parts of New Brunswick continues to lure people from other parts of the Maritimes, helping provide an economic boost for the area's winter tourism industry. (Serge Bouchard/Radio-Canada)

This week, Mann was joined on a trip with the president of On Snow Magazine and Snowmobiler Television.

Richard Kehoe said he usually ends off his season in New Brunswick, but this trip has been different.

"It's a little abnormal," he said. "The depth of the snow for sure, it feels like February out there."

Richard Kehoe said he's has been ending his season here for the past 20 years and isn't used to seeing so much snow still on the ground. (Serge Bouchard/Radio-Canada)

Mann said the amount of snow remaining could sustain the season into May. That's long past the April 15 cutoff date for trail groomers.

"This reminds me of old-time winter," said Mann "I've lived here all my life and we used to see these big winters back 20, 25 years ago."