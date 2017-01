RCMP were called to the scene of a fatal snowmobile crash in Atholville on Friday. (Daniel McHardie/CBC)

A 49-year-old man from Campbellton was found dead Friday after his snowmobile ended up in a stream near Sugarloaf Provincial Park in Atholville.

Another snowmobile driver reported finding the man at 11:30 a.m. after coming upon the crash scene along Route 11.

RCMP say it appears the victim's snowmobile left the trail, went over an embankment and ended up in a stream. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP are investigating the cause of the crash