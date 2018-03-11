A 47-year-old woman from Ontario has died as the result of a snowmobile crash in New Brunswick, RCMP say.

Bathurst RCMP responded to the crash which happened in the Nepisiguit Falls area, about 25 kilometres from Chemin Lodge Road, at around 3:45 pm on Saturday, according to RCMP.

The woman was attempting to go up a steep hill with an approximately 45 degree incline, said Cpl. Marc Tremblay. That's when she lost control, and the snowmobile fell backwards, and she became pinned between her snowmobile and a tree.

CPR was performed on the woman, but she succumbed to her injuries, he said.

"It's too early at this time to say that it was inexperience that may have caused the crash or if there were other factors," he said.

The woman is from the Greater Toronto Area and was on vacation in New Brunswick. She was travelling with a group of snowmobilers at the time of crash.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.