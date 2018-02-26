A 46-year-old Lyttleton man was killed when his snowmobile crashed into a tree near Kennedy Lakes on Saturday.

The man hit the tree after becoming separated from a group of snowmobilers, an RCMP release said.

He was travelling along the New Brunswick trail system that runs off Route 108, the highway between Plaster Rock and Miramichi. Kennedy Lakes is about halfway between the two communities.

The man was the only one on the snowmobile when the crash happened at about 8 p.m.

"Alcohol is believed to be a factor," the news release said. "An autopsy is scheduled to determine the exact cause of death."