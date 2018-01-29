Another blast of snow is coming — and New Brunswick farmers want to remind snowmobilers of the law.

And because the province doesn't really enforce its trespassing law, the Agricultural Alliance of New Brunswick says, farmers should not have to pay property tax.

This would help offset the cost of the damage snowmobiles do to farmland, the group said in a news release.

Every year, alliance president Christian Michaud gets complaints from farmers about snowmobilers racing across frozen fields.

"We don't want snowmobilers to stop [snowmobiling] ... we want to make the situation better for everybody," he said in an interview.

Southeastern New Brunswick has been warned to expect heavy snow overnight Monday, which could leave behind a tempting landscape for some snowmobilers.

But racing on private farmland can cause a lot of damage to future crops and lead to trail closures across the province, Michaud said.

"Snow might seem like it protects everything, but once that snow is packed with a snowmobile, it does lose its protective power," he said. "It doesn't provide the insulation that it should."

Perennial crops like strawberries and blueberries can lose that insulation — resulting in crop losses the following year and financial problems for farmers.

Trails already cross farmland

Many farmers have allowed snowmobiles trails on their land, and signs have been put up across the province telling snowmobile users not to leave the trails. But Michaud said more public awareness is needed.

"Farmers, it's not their job to do enforcement and they don't have the authority," he said.

Part of the problem is that the province hasn't assigned enough people to enforce its own legislation, the alliance said.

At the same time, farmers who don't want snowmobilers on their land should take the additional step of posting it, the alliance said.

"Snowmobilers should know the law, and farmers should ensure that their lands are clearly posted," it said.

Considered trespassing

Ross Antworth, general manager of the New Brunswick Federation of Snowmobile Clubs, said riding a snowmobile on farmland without permission is trespassing.

"How many people would get out of their car and start to walk across somebody's land?" he said.

This can also put drivers' lives in danger, as they increase the possibility of driving over a piece of equipment that could cause injury.

'Staying on the trail is critical.' -Ross Antworth , New Brunswick Federation of Snowmobile Clubs

"Bottom line is they're not being respectful to the landowner who's given them permission to be there," he said.

Antworth said both organizations formed a partnership about three years ago to address the issue of snowmobile users travelling across land and agricultural fields they don't have permission to use.

He said this was an even bigger issue about 30 years ago.

"The New Brunswick snowmobile trail system is made up through the privilege of travelling across many thousands and thousands of acres and possibly hundreds of kilometres of agricultural fields," he said.

"But we only have permission to across those corridors that are marked."

Antworth said snowmobiling continues to grow, with more than 17,000 trail permits sold at the end of 2017. Some drivers try to bend the rules.

​"Staying on the trail is critical," he said.