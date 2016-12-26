A snowfall warning has been issued for northwestern and southwestern New Brunswick with up to 20 centimetres of snow expected Monday night.

The warning issued by Environment Canada states the snow will change to ice pellets and freezing rain to rain showers on Tuesday morning.

There will be 15 to 20 centimetres of snow before the changeover. The affected areas include:

Campbellton and Restigouche County

Edmundston and Madawaska County

Fredericton and Southern York County

Grand Falls and Victoria County

Mount Carleton-Renous Highway

Stanley-Doaktown-Blackville Area

Woodstock and Carleton County

"Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow," the statement said.

Other parts of the province can expect five to 15 centimetres of snow. There may also be a mix of freezing rain and rain during the snowfall. Environment Canada said it could impact travel overnight Monday and Tuesday morning.

Wind will become south 20 km/h gusting to 40 after midnight with temperatures rising from - 11 C to - 3 C by Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will continue to increase to 7 C by afternoon then drop to 1 C.