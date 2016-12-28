A storm expected to hit the province Thursday night will bring heavy snowfall to some areas, and rain to other areas by Friday.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings, rainfall warnings and a special weather statement for New Brunswick.

"This storm will bring snow at times heavy over central and northern New Brunswick Thursday night into Friday morning with 15 centimetres or more expected," said the national weather service.

The storm will also bring strong southeasterly winds overnight Thursday and Friday morning. There may be some blowing snow over exposed areas.

Snow is expected to mix and turn into rain after midnight Thursday for much of southern N.B.

Rainfall warning

Depending how how quickly the snow turns to rain, CBC's Kalin Mitchell said Fredericton and south could expect a general range of 10 to 20 millimetres of rain. Local amounts along the Bay of Fundy coastline, including Saint John, could reach 20 to 40 millimetres.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning and rainfall warning for the province. (Environment Canada )

Grand Manan and Coastal Charlotte County and Saint John and County are under a rainfall warning.

"The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall," said the national weather service. "Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible."

In addition there is a threat for large waves and storm surge with this system, near high tide on Friday, for coastal areas of the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

High winds

Early predictions show the highest risks for the Bay of Chaleur and along the Gulf of Saint Lawrence coast southwards to Miramichi.

Wind gusts of 40 to 60 km/hr are possible after midnight Thursday and Friday morning in the east and southeast. The Bay of Fundy coastline could see gusts reach as high as 70 to 90 km/h. Winds are expected to turn southwest Friday afternoon and evening, but remain between 40 to 70 km/h, diminishing Friday night into Saturday morning.

Environment Canada said drivers should be prepared to adjust driving with changing road conditions.

"Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow, messy conditions may increase as rain develops, and power outages may be possible."