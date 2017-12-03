Two sisters from Moncton will be bringing home gold medals when they return from the World Ringette Championship in Mississauga, Ont.

Britney Snowdon, 17, and Jenny Snowdon, 20, help power Team Canada's junior squad battle to a 9-6 win over Finland. Britney scored two goals and Jenny not only scored the game winner, but was also awarded the game MVP.

The win didn't come easy though, Britney said. "We were down by three goals and we fought back and came back" she said.

Jenny said while she may have put her team ahead after a tough first half, it didn't allow her teammates to relax. It was enough to change the momentum in the game though, she said.

"When I got that goal, it was kind of like 'let's go, let's play our game."

But her younger sister said she wasn't terribly surprised to see a make-or-break goal like the scored by Jenny. "She always scores goals like that," Britney said.

While the win is a high point, both Snowdon sisters agree that playing on home ice made a big difference.

The pressure wasn't too easy for their mother, Janice Snowdon, who said she's used to watching international games on the internet rather than in person.

"When they were down 4-1, I didn't know if I was going to be able to watch anymore" she said. But once her daughters started fighting back in the second half, she said it was much easier.

"Then you saw that they really wanted it, so it was quite a feeling."

What made the win extra special, Jenny said, was being able to share the win with her sister. Both of them were able to play on the same line, which she said was a dream come true.

"We just have that connection and chemistry so having Britney there with me is always just an awesome feeling."

The Snowdon sisters will be returning from Mississauga soon to play with their regular team the Atlantic Attack. But both have aspirations to continue on the national level. Britney will still be eligible to play for the junior team at the next World Championship. Jenny, though, wants to take her game to the senior level.

"It'll be a challenge," she said. "But I'm hoping for it."