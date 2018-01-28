High snowfall is expected to affect southeast New Brunswick on Tuesday.
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for parts of N.B. for a storm that could come Tuesday morning and persist until Wednesday morning.
The agency said a low pressure system is expected to develop off the east coast of the U.S. on Monday and slowly move northeastward, tracking south of Nova Scotia on Tuesday.
"Current guidance suggests that snowfall amounts may reach the warning criteria of 15 centimetres, however there remains some uncertainty in the forecast track so slight changes could significantly alter the snowfall amounts expected," Environment Canada said in a statement.