Strong winds and lots of snow are expected across New Brunswick on Christmas Day.

Environment Canada said an intensifying low-pressure system developing over Cape Cod will move into the Bay of Fundy this afternoon.

Road advisory from Brun-Way due to weather conditions. Hwy 95 between Woodstock and Belleville. Travel not advised. — @RCMPNB

Hardest hit will be the the Acadian Peninsula, Bathurst, Chaleur and Miramichi areas with blizzard conditions expected to develop throughout the day.

"Snow, at times heavy, will become widespread across the province by this afternoon. Snow will taper to a few flurries from west to east this evening, said a warning posted by the weather agency.

"Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 30 centimetres are expected, with the highest amounts in central and northeastern portions of the province."

Poor visibility

Strong winds will reduce or create near-zero visibility with heavy blowing snow.

"Over southern sections, the snow will intermittently mix with or change to ice pellets this afternoon, with a risk of freezing rain or rain along the Fundy coast," Environment Canada said.

Winds will gust 90 to 110 km//h later along the Fundy coast.

Environment Canada warns that roads will be difficult to navigate and travel conditions will quickly get worse.

NB Power on watch

NB Power said it's currently monitoring the storm conditions.

"All of our crews are ready to go," said spokesperson Marc Belliveau.