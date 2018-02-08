An overnight blast of winter weather has forced more school cancellations across the province on Thursday.

In the Anglophone West School District, schools in zones four to nine will be closed:

Canterbury, Nackawic, Burtts Corner, Millville, McAdam, Harvey

Stanley, Boiestown, Doaktown

Greater Fredericton Area (including New Maryland, Keswick Ridge, Nashwaak Valley)

Oromocto, Geary, Burton, Lincoln, Fredericton Junction

Chipman, Minto

Cambridge Narrows, Gagetown​

School buses in zone three, which includes Florenceville-Bristol, Bath, Centreville, Hartland, Woodstock, will be delayed by one hour.

In the Anglophone East School District, schools in the Dorchester, Sackville and Port Elgin areas will also be closed. In the Anglophone North School District, schools in Miramichi and Rexton areas are also closed.

In the Francophone South School District, schools in Fredericton, Oromocto, Baie Sainte-Anne, Miramichi, Richibucto, Rogersville and Saint-Louis de Kent are closed. Buses will be delayed by one hour for schools that are open.

Poor road conditions

Mike Walker, the manager of roadway operations for the City of Fredericton, said the city's main roads are still snow covered.

"The salt is starting to work so you might see some bare pavement patches," he said.

"That's going to take some time to get everything to get back to bare pavement."

Felicia Murphy, spokesperson for SNC-Lavalin, said the highway from the Quebec border to Grand Falls, is partly covered with snow and icy patches.

From Grand Falls to Longs Creek and Route 95 from Woodstock to the U.S. border, motorists will experience snow covered highway with more icy patches. There's also drifting snow in some of those areas.

"It might reduce your visibility," she said.

"Motorists, please drive slowly for your commute."

Norman Clouston, the general manager for the MRDC Operations Corp., said the highway between Fredericton and Moncton, is in fair to good condition. He said the highway is snow covered with some slush.

"Keep your speeds down and you should have fairly good driving conditions," he said.

Kalin Mitchell, the CBC's meteorologist, said most of the province will see clear skies Thursday morning with a chance of flurries lingering into the afternoon in the Moncton area and southeastern parts of the province.

New Brunswick forecast

Northern New Brunswick

Today: Early morning flurries in the northeast, clearing to become mainly sunny in the afternoon. Northwesterly winds will be travelling from 10 km/h to 20 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high of –8 C.

Tonight: Mainly clear with westerly winds travelling at about 20 km/h. Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of –22 C.

Friday: Mainly sunny with westerly winds gusting up to 20 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high of –6 C.

Fredericton and area

Today: Clearing early in the morning and mainly sunny in the afternoon. Northwesterly winds travelling up to 20 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high near –4 C.

Tonight: Skies will be clear with westerly winds gusting up to 20 km/h. Temperatures will drop to a low of –17 C.

Friday: Mainly sunny in the morning with a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Southwesterly winds will be travelling up to 20 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high near –5 C.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: A mix of sun and cloud with flurries for the Moncton area and the southeastern part of the province. Northwesterly winds will be travelling between 20 km/h and 40 km/h.

Tonight: Clearing with westerly winds travelling up to 20 km/h. Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of –17 C to –15 C.

Friday: Mainly sunny in the morning. A mix of sun and cloud is expected in the afternoon. Southwesterly winds will be travelling up to 20 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high of –5 C.