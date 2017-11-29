A Quebec company is suing the New Brunswick government for abruptly cancelling a contract to buy $500,000 worth of snowplow equipment.

Les Produits Métalliques, based in Matane, Que., is seeking $88,982.76 for lost profits and $30,000 in exemplary damages after the province cancelled the contract, which was awarded in 2015 through a tendering process.

News of the contract provoked a flurry of criticism because the Liberal government of Brian Gallant had gone outside the province to save very little money on the price of 27 new snowplows and 30 snowplow wings.

The Quebec company's bid for the manufacturing contract was only $1,600 lower than one from Craig Manufacturing of Hartland.

According to court documents, the contract was awarded on May 13, 2015, and the Gallant government followed up with a purchase order for the equipment on June 15. Delivery was to be Sept. 30.

Snowplows and plow wings, such as these at a government garage in Fredericton, were ordered from Les Produits Métalliques or Matane, Que., which is now suing the province for cancelling the contract. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Les Produits Metalliques claims it had already begun work on the order when it found out June 22 through the news media that it had lost the contract.

That development was confirmed by the New Brunswick government on June 23.

A date for the civil trial has yet to be set, but it will take place in Rimouski, Que.

Not a 'complex' case

Les Produits Metalliques filed its lawsuit against the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure on June 22, 2016. Since then, both Quebec and New Brunswick have argued to have the case heard in their respective provinces.

On Feb. 21 this year, Judge Simon Ruel of Quebec Superior Court in Rimouski declared the trial should be heard in Quebec, saying "New Brunswick would not suffer any serious inconvenience should the proceeding unfold in Quebec."

New Brunswick appealed that decision and lost on March 16, when Quebec Court of Appeal Judge Etienne Parent upheld Ruel's decision.

"The file is not very complex," Parent said in his decision, and "the duration of the trial will probably be short-lived."

CBC News asked for comment from Tremblay and Tremblay Advocates, the law firm representing Les Produits Métalliques, but did not receive a reply.

Can't claim immunity

The New Brunswick government also argued it had sovereign immunity in the case and was therefore immune from court action, but that argument was struck down by Ruel as well.

"New Brunswick, like other corporate citizens, seeks to purchase certain equipment or services at the best possible market price," Ruel wrote in his decision in February.

"As such, New Brunswick is on the same level as private parties and cannot hide behind its jurisdictional immunity to claim an advantage in a dispute."

No review yet

After the cancellation of the snowplow contract in 2015, Roger Melanson, the transportation minister at the time, said the province had to focus on New Brunswick jobs.

He defended breaking the deal with the Quebec company.

"We didn't make a mistake," he said. "We are looking at making improvements."

Roger Melanson, who was transportation minister at the time, promised a full reivew of New Brunswick's tendering process, but the government now won't say where that project stands. (CBC)

Melanson also promised a "complete review" of the tendering process, but it's not clear that ever happened.

A right to Information request filed by CBC News in November 2016 did not turn up any evidence a review of procurement policy was under way.

Last week, when the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure was asked for an update on the review, spokesperson Tanya Greer said in an email that there could be no comment "as there are ongoing legal proceedings into this matter."