Many people woke up Saturday in parts of New Brunswick to find a fresh blanket of snow covering their lawns, driveways and patios.

While it makes for some pretty pictures, many were not amused to see it.

"It is just so pretty out there....lol," wrote Chris O'Neill on Facebook as he shared this picture of his backyard in Fredericton.

(Chris O'Neill/Facebook)

CBC reporter Catherine Harrop said this sign says it all.

(Catherine Harrop/CBC)

Edmundston's Tim Shaw shared this photo of his backyard and said the wind was picking up.

"Let's hope the branches won't break with this heavy sticky snow!" he wrote in an email to CBC News.

(Tim Shaw/Facebook)

Environment Canada's forecast provides a bit of hope. The national weather service says the snow will turn to rain in the early afternoon. With temperatures ranging from 4 to 5 C, the snow will melt quickly.

Rain showers will end overnight and then it will be cloudy.

In the meantime, enjoy the snow.