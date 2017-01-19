More snow is on the way for parts of New Brunswick today.

Brennan Allen, CBC meteorologist, said the province can expect to see about two to five centimetres of snow today, with parts of the province briefly changing over to showers.

Temperatures will be a few degrees above normal today.

Clear skies will move into the western part of the province this evening and continue eastward into Friday, said Allen.

"Expect mostly sunny – to a mix of sun and cloud – skies with temperatures a few degrees on either side of the freezing mark," he said.

"Looking ahead to the weekend, both days appear uncharacteristically quiet by Maritime standards, with slightly above seasonal temperatures and a mix of sun and cloud," said Allen.

"Enjoy the tranquil weather while it lasts."

New Brunswick forecast

Northern New Brunswick

Today: Periods of light snow, snowfall accumulations of 3 to 6 cm and a high near –3 C.

Tonight: Skies will be clear with light winds and a low near –13 C.

Friday: Mainly sunny with a high near –3 C.

Fredericton and area

Today: Periods of light snow, snowfall accumulations of 3 to 6 cm and light winds. Temperatures will be at a high near –2.

Tonight: Clear skies with a light wind and a low near –10 C.

Friday: Mainly sunny at a high near –1 C.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: Periods of light snow, a chance of showers along the Fundy coast, with snowfall accumulations of 2 to 5 cm with light winds. Temperatures sitting at a high near –1 C, except 2 C along the Fundy coast.

Tonight: Clear skies with light winds.

Friday: Mainly sunny.