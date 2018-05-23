Mayday! Mayday! Rare May snowfall in north

Put away the beach shorts and shades, and get out the mittens and tuque. Those who left their winter tires on are going to be able to brag to their friends and pretend they saw this coming.

Northern New Brunswick got a snowy surprise on Wednesday.

For the first time in at least 25 years on May 23, Bathurst and other parts of northern New Brunswick got snow.

<a href="https://twitter.com/CBCcolleenKG?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCcolleenKG</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/VanessaVVCBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@VanessaVVCBC</a> with pleasure it began around noon and still falling Bathurst area <a href="https://t.co/WN16tdZnUK">pic.twitter.com/WN16tdZnUK</a> —@mcm6Marg

"A sharp cold front pushed into New Brunswick today," said CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland.

"Cold northerly winds ushered in very cold air out of Quebec, resulting in rain, changing over to wet, slushy snow."

The snow started falling around noon. People took to Twitter to voice their surprise.

"It's kind of unreal, the snowflakes are huge," Linda Dalpe tweeted.

But no one has to worry about getting the shovel out of storage.

Temperatures in northern New Brunswick are expected to bounce back up into the late teens on Thursday afternoon.

There is a frost warning for the whole province Thursday morning.