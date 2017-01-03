Snowfall and freezing rain warnings are in effect across the northern part of the province, while southern parts of the province could see freezing rain and rainfall warnings.

Environment Canada says a low pressure system will form tonight over the eastern seaboard and intensify as it tracks across Maine and then through New Brunswick on Wednesday.

"This evening, a wintry mix of precipitation will spread across the Maritimes overnight," said CBC meteorologist Jim Abraham.



Precipitation will start late Tuesday tonight as a mixture of snow and ice pellets before switching over to freezing rain on Wednesday morning and then over to rain near noon on Wednesday.



Coastal regions along the Northumberland Strait could also experience higher than normal waters levels near high tide later on Wednesday.

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Environment Canada said there might be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.

Tuesday's Forecast

Northern New Brunswick

Today: Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness in the afternoon with a chance of flurries and a high near –6 C.

Tonight: Cloudy with snow developing overnight. Temperatures steady near –3 C.

Wednesday: Snow mixed with ice pellets. Snow changing to rain east and then clearing in the afternoon and windy. Temperatures will sit at a high of –1 C.

Fredericton and area

Today: Increasing cloudiness later this morning with ice fog patches dissipating and temperatures at –4 C.

Tonight: Skies will be cloud with a 60 per cent chance of flurries late this evening and after midnight. About 5 cm of snow mixed with ice pellets will start after midnight.

Eastern winds at 20 km/h gusting to about 50 km/h overnight. Temperatures will rise to –1 C by morning.

Wednesday: Snow mixed with ice pellets changing to freezing rain in the morning then changing to rain near noon and ending in the afternoon with a mix of sun and cloud.

The capital city can expect up to 4 cm of snow and ice pellets and 5 mm of rainfall. Northeastern winds 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h and and then back down to 20 km/h late in the morning.

Temperatures will be at a high of 7 C.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: Mainly sunny with increasing cloudiness in the afternoon and temperatures sitting at a high of –3 C.

Tonight: Mainly sunny with increasing cloudiness in the afternoon and temperatures around –3 C.

Wednesday: Freezing rain switching over to rain later in the morning. Rain is expected to end in the afternoon, followed by a mix of sun and cloud and temperatures at a high of 8 C.