Freezing rain and snow are expected for parts of northern and central New Brunswick overnight Sunday and into Monday morning.

Environment Canada says the precipitation coming ahead of this low will begin as snow over northernmost regions and as rain throughout the rest of the province. Up to 20 centimetres of snow is expected in some areas.

Environment Canada has issued freezing rain and snowfall warnings for parts of New Brunswick. (Environment Canada)

The national weather service has issued a special weather statement advising travel may be affected as road conditions change.

"Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations," said the national weather service.

The rain will change to freezing rain over northern regions as temperatures drop overnight, and continue into Monday morning.

The freezing rain warning is in affect for Woodstock and Carleton County, Stanley - Doaktown - Blackville Area, Kent County, Kouchibouguac National Park, and Miramichi and area.

The snowfall warning is in affect for the Acadian Peninsula, Bathurst and the Chaleur region, Campbellton and Restigouche County and Edmundston and Madawaska County.