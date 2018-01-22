New winter storm expected to dump 30 cm of snow in north, 40 mm of rain in south

A messy combination of snow, rain and ice pellets is expected to hit the province this week, according to Environment Canada.

In a snowfall warning, the weather agency said northern New Brunswick can expect between 15 and 30 centimetres as low pressure system moves in from the Great Lakes.

"Snow associated with this low will begin tonight then likely change over to ice pellets Tuesday afternoon then to freezing rain and rain Tuesday night," Environment Canada said in statement, early Monday morning.

There is a possibility of an extended period of freezing rain Tuesday night, the weather agency said.

"Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."

This will potentially lead to some flooding in vulnerable areas. -Environment Canada

A special weather statement is also in effect for southern parts of the province, where 20 to 40 millimetres of rain is expected.

The southern parts of the province can also expect around 10 centimetres of snow.

Environment Canada said precipitation will start as snow over western New Brunswick on Monday night, then spread to the eastern part of the province by Tuesday morning.

Snow will change to ice pellets then to freezing rain before changing over to rain for southern New Brunswick on Tuesday and Tuesday night for northeastern New Brunswick. Freezing rain is expected in northwestern New Brunswick.

Some areas could experience an extended period of freezing rain during the changeover but precipitation is expected to end by Wednesday morning.

"Due to the potential rainfall amounts expected with this storm a significant amount of melting of the existing snow on the ground will give enhanced runoff," Environment Canada said.

"This will potentially lead to some flooding in vulnerable areas."

New Brunswick forecast

Northern New Brunswick

Today: Mainly sunny with northwesterly winds travelling between 10 km/h and 20 km/h. Temperatures will reach a high of –12 C.

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness with snow starting in the northwest near midnight and in the northeast after midnight. Northwesterly winds will be roughly 10 km/h. Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of –17 C.

Tuesday: Snow becoming mixed with ice pellets and freezing rain in the afternoon. Snowfall totals will be between 15 cm and 30 cm. Southeasterly winds will be at 20 km/h and gusting to 40 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high of –3 C.

Fredericton and area

Today: Mostly cloudy with flurries and northwesterly winds of 10 km/h. Temperatures at a high near –10 C.

Tonight: Cloudy with flurries turning into snow near midnight. Northeasterly winds travelling at 20 km/h. Temperatures are expected to drop to a low near –9 C.

Tuesday: Snow becoming mixed with ice pellets and freezing rain near noon, then turning to rain before evening. The area can expect up to 10 cm of snow and rainfall between 15 mm and 25 mm. Southeasterly winds will be gusting to 40 km/h. Temperatures will sit at a high near 6 C by late afternoon.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: Mostly cloudy with flurries in the southwest. A mix of sun and cloud in the southeast and westerly winds travelling at 20 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high of –8 C.

Tonight: Cloudy with snow starting in the evening to midnight. Between 5 and 10 cm of snow is expected with easterly winds travelling at 20 km/h. Temperatures will hover around –11 C.

Tuesday: Cloudy with snow becoming mixed with ice pellets and freezing rain in the morning, then turning to rain in the afternoon. Between 15 mm and 30 mm of rain is expected, with southeasterly winds gusting from 30 to 50 km/h. Temperatures will sit at a high of 9 C.