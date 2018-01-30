Environment Canada has widened its snow warnings for New Brunswick, forecasting 15 to 20 centimetres for central and eastern areas of the province by midnight Tuesday.

Blowing snow is also expected, which could reduce visibility, according to the weather agency.

Blowing snow advisories are issued when winds combined with snow make it difficult to see farther than 800 metres for at least three hours.

Higher than normal water levels are are also expected along the Northumberland Strait late Tuesday at high tide.

Meanwhile, a special weather statement was in effect for Grand Manan and coastal Charlotte Country, which is expected to get five to 10 centimetres of snow combined with gusty winds.

Highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate because of the snow, the weather agency said.

The snow over New Brunswick is expected to taper off Tuesday night.